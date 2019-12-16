Airplane Make Emergency Landing in Farmer’s Field

December 16, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Osceola County sheriff Ed Williams has issued a report of an airplane making an emergency landing in a county’s farmers field on Saturday

Williams’ report stated: “On Friday, at 6:41 p.m. deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an area check for a airplane that landed in a field. The airplane was en-route from Coldwater to Traverse City when it experienced engine problems and was forced to make an emergency landing in a field in Hersey Township near the intersection of 175th Ave. and US-10.”

Williams said the pilot was Benjamin Lapage, 27, from Marshall and the passenger was Eric Nuffer, 47, from Traverse City.

“The pilot and the passenger were not injured in the incident, and the plane received minor damage,” Williams stated in his release. “They were headed to Traverse City when the problem occurred. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FAA in the investigation and the investigation is still ongoing.

“The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Osceola Central Dispatch for their assistance in this incident.”











