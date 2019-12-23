Commissioners Approve Medical Marijuana Grant

December 23, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its Tuesday meeting, approved the Medical Marihuana Grant for 2020 in the amount of $4,790 and authorized the appropriate signatures.

Also at the meeting, the board approved the transfer within MERS (Municipals Employment Retirement system) from the account of county COA director Justin Halladay in the amount of $24,241.64 to a MERS 457 plan.

Commissioners approved the Undersheriff wage at level 13 step 7 with a step increase in February.

Commissioners approved Gregory Repair to be a vendor of the County and waive the Conflict of Interest Policy since Commissioner Mark Gregory is on the board. Gregory abstained from voting.

The board approved doing budget amendments after January for the previous year budget.

It was decided to not pay the Delinquent Tax Fund back for the Park’s Drain project.

Commissioners approved the appointment of Joshua Davidson to the Peer Group for Remonumentation.

The following committee appointments were approved for 2020:

Health, Safety and Grounds Committee: Mark Gregory, Chairperson.

Roger Elkins, Vice Chairperson; Jack Nehmer and alternate Jim Custer.

Finance Committee: Jill Halladay, Chairperson; Jim Custer, Vice C

hairperson; Tim Michell; and alternate Roger Elkins.

Personnel and Administration Committee: Jack Nehmer, Chairperson; Roger Elkins, Vice Chairperson; Jill Halladay and alternate Larry Emig.











