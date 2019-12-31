Custer Appointed as Liaison to Road Commission

December 31, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Osceola County Road Commission has completed its hearings concerning the road commission and will not be taking action or making any moves to have control over the county road governmental authority.

But the county has taken steps to be more involved with the road commission.

Commissioner James Custer of Evart has been appointed as a nonvoting liaison to the road commission while Tim Michell of Marion has been appointed as the alternate.

“We’ll attend their meetings and communicate anything we need to,” Michell said. “Jim and I both attended the last road commission meeting. There were some noteworthy points of interest that were brought up. They plan on pulling up the gravel from the shoulder to the middle of the road come spring. They discussed increasing the brine from 2,000 gallons per mile to 3,000 gallons per mile. This should help with maintenance of the gravel roads.

“There was discussion on attending more township meetings.”

The road commission meets once a month, Michell noted.

In terms of his relationship with the road commission, “I really don’t know what the guidelines are going to be on that yet,” Custer said. “I’m going to talk with the liaison out of Mecosta County and see how much latitude we have. I think if there’s another voice involved, maybe we can get away from the communication problem that’s there.

“They’re bringing up some new ideas I think will be beneficial to the people in the county. If they follow through on that, I’ll be a happy camper.”











