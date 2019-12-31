Evart Downtown Development Authority Looks to 2020

December 31, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

EVART — Evart Downtown Development Authority director Bryan Tiedt is focusing on a busy 2020 program.

“Things are quiet right now,” Tiedt said. “There’s a whole lot of different things. We’re actually wrapping up a lot of the grants we have going right now. That’s our main focus right now. We had the SAW grant and are incorporating that into our capital improvement plan. That’s eating up a lot of my time right now.

“That was the one through DEQ, the storm and wastewater infrastructure. It’s coming to an end. Basically what that was was an assessment of our system. We’re taking that assessment information and incorporating that into our capital improvement program.”

The capital improvement program involves a living document of sorts, Tiedt indicated.

“It’s good information for a lot of our water and street infrastructure projects,” he said. “This information can be tied into that to help us better prioritize those projects.”

The Christmas tree lighting earlier this month was a main highlight for the DDA, Tiedt noted.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: