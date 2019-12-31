Evart Police News

December 31, 2019

By John Raffel
Evart Police Department Weekly Report Dec. 16-22

Dec. 16: Violation of Controlled Substance Act – Officers were called to the Evart Housing Commission on a VCSA complaint. The case remains open at this time.

Dec. 16: Threats – Officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. The case remains open at this time.

Dec. 18: Well Being – Officers were dispatched to conduct a well being check. The subject was located and found to be secure.

Dec. 18: Property Damage Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-car PDA. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 18: Warrant Arrest – Officers were dispatched to a location of a subject with an outstanding warrant.  The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.





Please follow and like us:
Error, no Ad ID set! Check your syntax!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *