Evart Police News

December 31, 2019
By John Raffel
Evart Police Department Weekly Report Dec. 16-22
Dec. 16: Violation of Controlled Substance Act – Officers were called to the Evart Housing Commission on a VCSA complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Dec. 16: Threats – Officers were dispatched to a threats complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Dec. 18: Well Being – Officers were dispatched to conduct a well being check. The subject was located and found to be secure.
Dec. 18: Property Damage Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-car PDA. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 18: Warrant Arrest – Officers were dispatched to a location of a subject with an outstanding warrant. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on their warrant.
