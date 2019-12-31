Faces in the Crowd: Faces by 2019

December 31, 2019

If you’re reading this, than 2019 was a good year.

And I know that many of you might think that it was a terrible year. Maybe, to you, it was the worst year ever. Perhaps you’ve lost loved ones this year. Perhaps you, or someone you know, was diagnosed with something awful this year. Perhaps this was the year that you finally gave up all hope for humanity. Perhaps this was the year that you’d finally given up on all hope for yourself.

But if you’re reading this, I want you to know: 2019 was a good year. Because you’re still here. We’re all still here.

I firmly believe that 2019 was a great year. And I believe that 2020 is going to be even better.

As we look back on our faces of 2019, we’ve gathered some of the best advice that we’ve received, from some of the best people in the world. And as we all know, most of those people hail from Osceola County, Michigan. And as we look forward to 2020, we’d like to share with you some of that advice; some of those words of wisdom, and some of those good feelings that we all could use going into the new year.

On behalf of the Marion Press, we’d all like to wish you a blessed new year. May 2020 bring you all the hope, love, peace, and happiness that you deserve. And in case you didn’t already know: you’re all more than just faces in the crowd.

Pam Bowman: “There’s nothing greater for a musician than to touch somebody’s heart with something that they’ve played or sang.”

Ed Williams: “The spot I sit in my tree stand in October, on the Middle Branch River. With the river right behind me. And I sit there, and I think that I’m in the best seat on the planet.”

John Raffel: “The old cliché: Work hard, stay busy, and it keeps you out of trouble.”

Johnnie and Makayla Thompson: “Live your life for you. There’s so many people, [with the attitude] that this is what they feel they should do because this is what everybody says, especially living in a small town. It goes back to being passionate about what you do. Make the decisions that you think are best for yourself – don’t do it for other people.”

Andrew Faulman: “Sometimes bad situations turn out really good – that’s just kind of the way we’ve lived things. You definitely need the bad times to appreciate the good. When we get some good times, we definitely appreciate them more.”

Mindy Faulman: “Don’t take life for granted, it’s not promised.”

Jessi Miller: “Never give up. My mom got me this ring, and it’s engraved on the inside of this ring: Never give up. Life’s going to always throw things at you. You can always get through it. It doesn’t matter if you hit a deer, and you’re sick, and you’re running a buck pole, and going to school, and working 40 hours a week – you’ll still get through it, as long as you keep pushing. As long as you never give up on yourself. If that’s your goal, go for it. You do what it takes to get it done.”

Taylor Brothwell: “I think the one turning point in my life, and in my relationship with God, was when somebody told me that Abraham was promised, by God, that he would give birth to Isaac for 25 years before he actually had Isaac. And they doubted God the entire time, and when he did have Isaac, it was: ‘Oh my gosh, God is so faithful.’”

Justin Halladay: “In [law enforcement] I learned to take the best of everyone that I saw, and to take the worst of everything that I’d seen – and to make the best of me out of that. I learned from multiple officers; my role models there were basically everybody.”

Mark Holdship: “Be positive, and be yourself. Try not to worry about what the world says. Be yourself, and do what’s right.”

Mark Holdship and Family

Maelynn Watrous: “Find something you love; something that brings you joy and can bring other people joy. You have to work for the rest of your life, you might as well do something you love. That’s the goal.”

Craig Pollington: “‘Obey God, and leave the rest up to him.’ Don’t get bent out of shape if things don’t go the way you want them to go. Following that advice, even when you lose, you win.”

Kristin Huttenga: “To take care of you. To take care of you first – and honestly, that sounds terrible – but I think that you’ve got to take care of you; whether that’s with your friends, your family, your faith, whatever that is, I think you’ve got to take care of you, first, so that you can be there [for others].”

Ryan and Jen Raymond: “Mr. Mikulich used to tell me all the time after I got out of high school: ‘Don’t sell yourself short; you’re doing better than what you think.’”

Ryan and Jennifer Raymond and Family

Lonnie Glines and Don Mulder: “Instead of looking at my free time and thinking, ‘I’ll go fishing.’ Now, I want to go carve something.”

Brian Hower: “Don’t give up on something because some people don’t think it’s going to work.”

Ellen McCauley: “You know, you’re not going to have any retirement, you need to invest in something.”

Brandon Butler: “Work hard while you’re young, so you can enjoy it while you’re old. The harder you work while you’re younger, the more you’ll enjoy it when you’re older.”

Jessie Sikkema: “Don’t take life for granted. Live everyday as if it’s your last, because you never know, it could change in the blink of an eye.”

Robert Schumacher: “Put aside ten dollars every check, put it in savings.”

Dale Johnson: “And then in the fall, Amy’s daughter and Eric’s kids will come over and I’ll have them pick apples, and then we’ll take ‘em out and grind ‘em up and make cider. So I try to do stuff that’s been passed on. My grandkids are a blessing.”

Ben Murphy: “If there’s something that makes you happy, or something that you’d think you want to pursue… I don’t want to encourage people to get caught up in thinking that they have to go to college and find the job that pays the most. I just encourage people to find what makes you happy, and do that.”

Dan Michell: “You’re always gonna make mistakes. And you’re gonna fail sometimes, and it’s not so much making a mistake or failing – it’s how you respond to it.”

Claude Pollington: “You know, you’re either growing or you’re backing up.”

Mike and Lee Juillet: “It’s a family. We’re a family. We fight like family, and we care about each other like family.”

Jack and June Nehmer: “Love and mutual respect. That would be the two most key items. And listening.”

Jack and June Nehmer

Susan Hall: “Do what’s in your heart to do. That would be the biggest thing. And don’t be afraid to try, and fail, and try again.”

Mike and Heather Loveless: “Seize the day. Life’s too short to not take a chance.”

Kameron Vanscoyoc: “I think it’s really cool when – not just when the owner runs the company – but when they can find individuals to help run the company with them, and they love that business just as much as the owner does.”

Suzie Nowland: “Just be yourself. Be happy. Be happy and be yourself. Try to be a good person. I see a lot of kids, and everything is success, success, success. Drive those kids. And yeah, kids have got to be successful, but I think it’s just as important for them to be nice people.”

Suzie Nowland with daughter Kali

Dan Massy: “When something goes wrong, people always say, ‘Why me?’ But when something goes right, they never say ‘Why me?’ So you’ve gotta appreciate the good, too. ‘Why me?’ when things go good too.”

Kim Jolly: “I don’t know; people ask me: ‘Why are you so happy all the time?’ And I don’t know. My quote that I always say is, “Keep smiling, it’s good for you.”

Jason Keeler: “If you find a way to live within those rules – the way those things are established – ecologically and socially, I believe that that’s where health is; where life is. And a lot of the other stuff we sometimes choose – whether it be fear or doubt, or some of the things that go along with that – there are certain things that we choose to do, or ways to see things and they bring more growth, health, life; or they don’t – they bring hurt, pain, death. In a lot of ways, I think that mirrors faith. It mirrors this idea of a creator, a God, an overseer. In that there’s knowledge, there’s giving, there’s love.”

Sarah Dvoracek: “The best leaders are coaches, not bosses.”

Chris Arrington: “When it comes to doing hard things, like firing someone, or making cuts for financial reasons, if you like making those decisions, then this job’s not for you. But if you can’t make those kind of decisions – because it hurts too bad – the job’s not for you.”

Sara Brunink: “My mom’s told me that you can always make your way as long as you give it your all.”

Tasha Galbraith: “I look at it every morning and I go: ‘Okay, what can I do today that’s going to put a little more money in my pocket than I had when I got up this morning.”

Shane Pluger: “Results. Seeing people get the results – that’s probably the coolest part. Seeing people get better. Especially because I don’t focus on symptoms. By basing everything off the brain and neurology and still getting people better – that’s the cool thing.”

Tyson Kogler: “You ask me why I get involved? I’d ask you why aren’t you involved? What the [heck] is our government? It’s “we the people”, so if you’re not involved how can you be part of “we the people”? How can you call yourself “we the people” if you’re not informed, and you’re not keeping up on it?”

Randy and Dee Eno: “If you wait until tomorrow to do what can be done today – people are always saying: ‘Well, when I have this much money, or when I have a house, or when I have this situated, I’ll do this.’ If you wait until all those pieces are in line, life’s gonna pass you by. You’ve just got to figure it out and jump.”

Roger Pritchard: “I’d have to say one of the guys who I really admired was my dad, Elwin (Red) Pritchard. He was probably one of the kindest individuals who I ever knew; almost too kind sometimes, to a fault. He really treated people right, and he worked hard all his life; he was a good guy.”

Daryl Bode: “Take one day at a time. Every day is a gift from God. What happens that day doesn’t have to entail your whole life. If you have a bad day, it’s just a bad day. Get over it, go on. Don’t get caught up, leave work at work; leave home at home.”

Karla Moses: “My mother and I have become quite the team, learning to ride those bikes. And we have two big events here every year: the Moses Bib Bash in May, and the Moses Memorial Ride in August.”

Althea Frayer in High School

Althea Frayer: “My mother and father, Kenneth and Hazel Overmyer. They taught us to always tell the truth. If you don’t, it’s going to bite you in the butt. I found that out once!”

Jean Miller: “I would say the Golden Rule is a pretty good one. Do unto others and you would want them to do unto you.”

Dan and Becky Wilhelm: “We’re a team. We’re like a team. He’s my right arm, and you have to have each other’s backs – all the way. I couldn’t do it without him – we each have certain things that we do as a team.”

Jean Miller

Julie Gerhard: “[My mom] taught me how to be a genuine person. I’ve been told a lot in my life that I’m a selfless person – I might not necessarily feel that way all the time, but I do hear it a lot. And I think that comes from her.”











