Faces in the Crowd: Pam Bowman

December 23, 2019

Pam and Todd Bowman.

Pam Bowman with her hammered dulcimer.

Pam Bowman relies on three important ingredients to get her through the holidays:

Family, faith, and music.

The only child of Earl and Opal Adams, Pam grew up in a musical household. Her dad would play the guitar and sing, while her mom would accompany on the piano. Pam still remembers those early guitar lessons from her dad, where she’d struggle with the pain in her fingertips caused by the strings.

However, when Pam was 9 years old, her father passed away. And life got tough. But fortunately, the music didn’t stop. Her father’s sisters – including Aunt Jo – kept encouraging Pam to keep playing.

So she did. She’d play around with whatever musical instrument she could find: The piano, the ukulele, the harmonica, the clarinet.

And as faith would have it, Pam eventually found the hammered dulcimer. Or perhaps the hammered dulcimer found her.

However found, Pam, an ’82 Marion grad, has gone on to become one of the most accomplished hammered dulcimer musicians in northern Michigan.

And somewhere along the road, she found the perfect key to her life’s song: Her husband, Todd.

Together the couple has shared a life of music and faith with their daughter Charity, and granddaughter,

Livy. These days you can find Pam and Todd at festivals, concerts, and churches throughout the year.

And with the holidays upon us, it’s her faith that gives her a reason for the season. Pam and Todd currently lead a praise and worship service at Resurrection Life Center in Grayling. Likewise, you can find Pam leading music jams at First Presbyterian Church in Lake City on the last Tuesday of each month, and at the Community of Christ Church in Houghton Lake on the second Tuesday of each month.

We caught up with Pam recently to learn more about her story. It’s a story about music, family, and faith. We learned that Pam Bowman is more than just another face in the crowd.

Marion Press: What was life like growing up in Marion?

Pam: I grew up in the southeast quarter of Marion, over on 10th Avenue; not very far from the Nowland

family, and the Ashby family, so I grew up around big families. Life was good; the people around me

were good. My dad died when I was nine, and that was one of the most momentous occasions of my life. I’m glad I grew up in Marion, but life was kind of hard, growing up, because it was just my mom and I after my dad died. I did not like being an only child, but that’s just the way it was.

MP: Has music always been a passion of yours?

Pam: Yes. I didn’t realize it was more of a thing for me than for other people. For instance, I’d go to my aunt’s house for Thanksgiving, and afterwards she’d gather us around the piano. And I’d be excited; I’d be ready to go sing. And I’d look at my cousins and say, “Come on guys, let’s go sing!” And they’d roll their eyes, and I couldn’t understand why. I just thought everybody was ready to go and do music, but it wasn’t always everybody’s thing.

When I was young, I was always playing around with something musical. My dad was very musical, and he played the guitar and sang. My mom played the piano and sang well too – she just didn’t do it in front of people. My dad sang on the radio station in the ‘50s in Mt. Pleasant, and I still have some of the request cards people would send in. Even to this day, when I go to Marion, some of the folks there will say, “I remember when Earl would come and play and sing on our back porch.”

When I was young, I played the guitar – but it hurt my fingers. I remember my dad trying to teach me, and he’d get frustrated because I kept whining about my fingers.

Anything I had, I’d play around with it, musically. The harmonica; my mom got me a baritone uke. We had a piano. So I played around with a lot of music things when I was younger. I played clarinet in band from 5th grade through 10th grade.

MP: When did you first discover the hammered dulcimer?

Pam: Probably high school years. There were six of us girls who hung out together: Sara Swiler, Alicia Wagenschutz, Kathy Vokes, Shelly Knickerbocker, Patty Janes, and myself.

Kathy Vokes’s father had a farm on 20 Mile Road, and her dad played the hammer dulcimer, and he made them for himself and his kids. When I was out there, I remember him playing for us a little bit,

and then he’d give us a hammer and let us play a little bit.

I thought that was fun, but at the time, I didn’t say, “Oh, I’m going to play one of those someday.” I just thought it was different, and neat.

When I was 27 years old, I was at a [crafty type shop] in Blanchard, Michigan, and I remember hearing this music in the air [thinking] that’s gotta be the hammered dulcimer. So I went to the counter and asked,“Where did you get this music?”

And she said, “Well we sell the tapes, maybe you’d like to buy one?”

So I bought the cassette tape, and it was people I now know – though I didn’t know them then – and I literally thought to myself, “Hey, I’m old enough to buy one of these [dulcimers] now.”

So I went to Mr. Vokes, and asked if he’d build one for me if I paid for it. He said that he wasn’t doing that anymore, but he directed me to Sandy Holder, who was part of a group called the Hartwick

Highlander’s dulcimer group in Evart. She actually had a dulcimer for sale, and I bought it, and I still have it.

MP: And these days, playing the dulcimer keeps you pretty busy?

Pam: Yes, it keeps me busy, some seasons it is more than others. It’s not just an income, it’s a ministry.

I believe God led me to play the hammered dulcimer. I’ve played the guitar since I was a kid, but I play the hammered dulcimer much better. It was my niche; it was a call to me. I do play at church, and at other churches who ask me. I play for festivals, concerts; wherever people want me to play.

I just do what I do. It hasn’t made me rich; I just do what I feel like I’m supposed to do. There’s nothing greater for a musician than to touch somebody’s heart with something that they’ve played or sang.

MP: So faith is a big part of your life?

Pam: Faith is a big part of my life, yes. Jesus is the king. It doesn’t mean that I haven’t made mistakes in this life – I’ve made way more than my share. But faith is a big part of my life, the biggest part of my life.

MP: Tell us about your family.

Pam: Todd and I, right now we live in Prudenville – he works in Houghton Lake. I wouldn’t be able to do all the music I’ve – we’ve – done without him. He is as much a part of the music as I am. We still have our place in Marion. We both are leading praise and worship at the church that we’re attending. I use the guitar mostly, but sometimes I’ll use the dulcimer. We have a wonderful daughter, Charity, and a sweet granddaughter, Livy.

MP: Do you still consider Marion your hometown? What are some of your fondest memories?

Pam: Marion will always be my hometown. Some of my best friends are still from Marion; people who

I’ve known for a long time. I grew up a lot with the Swiler’s – Carol and Bryce Swiler, at their house because Sara and I were good friends. As well as at the Nowland’s with Suzie – and all of them really – and another good friend, Cindy Damoth. The Flemming’s have been very supportive of the music we bring to Marion during August, after Marion Days. Our music group comes – the White Pines music bunch – we all camp there, and have a laidback music gathering at the park. There are a lot of good memories, especially from younger times, I’m sure.

MP: Who have been some of your role models over the years?

Pam: There are many, but, Miss Geotsch, from school. Mrs. Wright – she was a teacher of mine the year my father died. She made a big impact; she was very kind that year. She was very kind anyway, but she went out of her way to help me through that year. Carol and Bryce Swiler have been role models for a long time, growing up there, being a part of their family. Evelyn and L.J Lee – they don’t live there anymore, but they were a big part of Marion for a long time – he used to work at the county garage when it was in Marion. Mr. & Mrs. Nowland: Ed & Nita, and the Nowland family. I had a lot of good role models growing up there, and of course my mother and father.

Musically, my aunts kept the music alive after my father died – his sisters. They kept the music going on at home. They kept me trying on the guitar, whether I could play or not. Especially my Aunt Jo, she’d encourage me to play by saying, “Just get it out, and do what you can.”

Jeff Gardner, from Evart, is a guitar player who has encouraged me and influenced me tremendously, musically. He’s the one who has produced my cd recordings. He’s the one who was so patient recording – I was so nervous in the beginning. In the beginning, I wouldn’t speak on stage; Jeff always had to. I’d just sit there and smile and play, and he was the one who had to do all the speaking. Jeff Gardner has been a tremendous influence. He’s a tremendous musician, and he’s definitely improved my musicianship over the years, greatly.

I also play with another group called Just Jammin’. They’ve been key people in my life, also. They’ve been a tremendous part of my life. Dave and Nancy Scigliano, they both play guitar and sing. Larry and Mick Hedrich; Larry plays the standup bass, and Mick plays the mandolin. We all camp down at the Veteran’s park in Marion after Marion days. We’ve played a lot of music together, and we’ve done a lot of shows over the years.

MP: What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

Pam: I don’t know what I would do without my Lord and Savior. I can’t imagine getting through this life on my own here on Earth. My biggest advice in life is to search out this Jesus Christ, who we hear about. Go to the cross, because that’s where it is. It all happened there. Jesus Christ is the cornerstone of my life. But each person has to seek Him out themselves.











