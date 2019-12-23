Grace, Jaxon Most Popular Names

December 23, 2019

Of the almost 500 babies born this year at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Birthing Center, Grace and Jaxon, including all spelling variations, were most popular.

Jaxon, Jaxson, Jaxton, Jackson and Jack lead the list for boys for the 3rd year in a row, while Grace, Gracie, Gracelyn, Gracelynn and Gracylin took top female honors, passing last year’s most popular female name, Adaline, which came in 2nd place for most popular.

To date, 493 babies have been born at the Big Rapids Hospital birthing center this year, down from 545 last year.

The complete list for 2019 and 2018:

Top 10 Girl Names – 2019

Grace, Gracie, Gracelyn, Gracelynn, Gracylin

Adaline, Adalyn, Adalynn, Adeline

Emma, Emmalynn

Olivia

Paityn, Payton, Peighton, Peyton

Amelia

Evelyn

Everleigh, Everly

Harper

Natalie

Top 10 Boy Names – 2019

Jaxon, Jaxson, Jaxton, Jackson, Jack

Ethan

Grayson

Alexander

Asher

Caleb

Dakota

Johnathan, Jonathan

Levi

Liam

Grace and its variations didn’t make the list for top girl names in 2018, but it jumped all the way to the top spot this year.

Top 10 Girl Names – 2018

Adaline, Adalyn, Addilynn, Addison, Addisyn, Adeline, Adilynne

Paisleigh, Paisley, Paislyn

Aria, Arielle, Arya

Ava, Avery

Josephine, Josophine, Josie, Josselyne

Lilian, Liliana, Lilly, Lily

Madalynn, Madelyn, Madelynn, Madison

Nevaeh

Olivia, Alivia

Raelynn, Raylee, Rylee, Ryleigh, Rylie

Top 10 Boy Names – 2018

Jaxon, Jaxson, Jaxton, Jackson, Jack

Parker

Liam

Maverick

Ryker

Axel, Axle, Axton

Carter

Greyson, Grayson

Jordan, Jordyn, Jordynn

Levi











