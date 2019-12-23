Grace, Jaxon Most Popular Names

December 23, 2019
Of the almost 500 babies born this year at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Birthing Center, Grace and Jaxon, including all spelling variations, were most popular.
Jaxon, Jaxson, Jaxton, Jackson and Jack lead the list for boys for the 3rd year in a row, while Grace, Gracie, Gracelyn, Gracelynn and Gracylin took top female honors, passing last year’s most popular female name, Adaline, which came in 2nd place for most popular.
To date, 493 babies have been born at the Big Rapids Hospital birthing center this year, down from 545 last year.
The complete list for 2019 and 2018:
Top 10 Girl Names – 2019
Grace, Gracie, Gracelyn, Gracelynn, Gracylin
Adaline, Adalyn, Adalynn, Adeline
Emma, Emmalynn
Olivia
Paityn, Payton, Peighton, Peyton
Amelia
Evelyn
Everleigh, Everly
Harper
Natalie
Top 10 Boy Names – 2019
Jaxon, Jaxson, Jaxton, Jackson, Jack
Ethan
Grayson
Alexander
Asher
Caleb
Dakota
Johnathan, Jonathan
Levi
Liam
Grace and its variations didn’t make the list for top girl names in 2018, but it jumped all the way to the top spot this year.
Top 10 Girl Names – 2018
Adaline, Adalyn, Addilynn, Addison, Addisyn, Adeline, Adilynne
Paisleigh, Paisley, Paislyn
Aria, Arielle, Arya
Ava, Avery
Josephine, Josophine, Josie, Josselyne
Lilian, Liliana, Lilly, Lily
Madalynn, Madelyn, Madelynn, Madison
Nevaeh
Olivia, Alivia
Raelynn, Raylee, Rylee, Ryleigh, Rylie
Top 10 Boy Names – 2018
Jaxon, Jaxson, Jaxton, Jackson, Jack
Parker
Liam
Maverick
Ryker
Axel, Axle, Axton
Carter
Greyson, Grayson
Jordan, Jordyn, Jordynn
Levi
