Inmate Face Charges for Distributing Meth in Jail

December 23, 2019

Brent Matthew Mitchell, 39, Reed City.

Joshua James Abraham, 34, from Marion.

Edward Charles Deluge, 39, from LeRoy.

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Osceola County sheriff Ed Williams reported on Dec. 12, an inmate told county jail staff there were other inmates using Meth.

After an investigation, it was noted Brent Matthew Mitchell, 39, Reed City was arrested on Nov. 27 for Obstructing Justice and was lodged in the Osceola County Jail. Williams added that on Dec. 12, following the Meth report, a search warrant was obtained in conjunction with the investigation and Mitchell was found with Methamphetamine stored in a container inside his lower body cavity.

It was also determined, Williams said, Mitchell had distributed Meth to two other inmates while in jail: Joshua James Abraham, 34. from Marion and Edward Charles Deluge, 39, from LeRoy. All three were arraigned in the 77th District Court on Dec. 13.

Mitchell faces three counts of violation of controlled substance, Meth, deliver, (felony)

Jails, Prisoner Possessing contraband, (felony) and smuggling contraband into county jail (felony); plustwo counts jail, Furnishing contraband to prisoners, (felony) and possession of Methamphetamine (felony); bond set at $150,000.

Abraham faces charges of possession of Methamphetamine (felony) and

violation of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, Use, (felony); bond set at $100,000

Deluge faces charges of possession of Methamphetamine (felony) and violation of controlled substance, nethamphetamine, use, felony; bond set at $100,000.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: