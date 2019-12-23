McBain Bands, Singers Perform in Concert

December 23, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MCBAIN — McBain school district bands got into the holiday spirit with various concerts last week led by band director Heather Wiggins On Tuesday, Dec. 10 the fifth and sixth grades performed.On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the seventh and eighth grade, high school and bucket drumming group performed.

Guest artist was Mason Brown.

“She is a recent grad that will be attending MSU for music education. She just graduated from basic training and will be going to MSU in January,” Wiggins said.

Music teacher Jill Neverth said there would be concerts this past Tuesday night at 6:30 including middle school and high school singers and a concert at 8 p.m. for high school only.

“Caroling with the HighLIters on Friday afternoon will be at Curry House and Autumn Wood,” she said.











