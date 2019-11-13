Michigan Has The Most Winter Traffic Deaths, New Study Finds

December 24, 2019
It’s no secret that driving in winter weather is dangerous. But it turns out that Michigan’s roads are actually more dangerous than others when it comes to winter driving.
According to a recent study by Moneygeek.com, a personal finance website, 49 traffic-related deaths occur in Michigan every year during the winter season.
“Michigan is known for its harsh winters, as are most of the other 10 deadliest states for winter driving,” reported Moneygeek.com’s analysis. “The only exception is Texas, where snow rarely falls, but when it does, drivers are not accustomed to it.”
Approximately 6 million car accidents and over 5,000 fatal motorcycle accidents occur on U.S. roads every year. During the winter months, an average of 1,300 people are killed and 116,800 people are injured in motor vehicle accidents. According to the Federal Highway Administration, up to 70% of these accidents occur in the nation’s most snowy areas.
Although the Moneygeek.com analysis didn’t say why Michigan has so many winter traffic-related deaths, the reason is most likely the lake-effect snowfall. Four out of the five Great Lakes border Michigan, causing up to 207.7 inches of snow per year on average.
Eight states including Michigan have a shoreline on at least one of the Great Lakes. All of these states were on Moneygeek.com’s list of states with the highest winter traffic-related deaths.
These states include Michigan (49), Pennsylvania (30), New York (29), Ohio (26), Indiana (17), Wisconsin (17), Minnesota (17), and Illinois (15). The only states with high winter traffic-related deaths that weren’t located on a Great Lake were Colorado (17) and Texas (12).
Given that the snowiest states have the deadliest roads during the winter season, it’s safe to say that even the most prepared drivers can get blind-sided by slick roads and winter weather conditions.
Snow squalls can be especially dangerous for motorists. A snow squall is a sudden burst of heavy snow that typically lasts less than an hour but can cause dangerous road conditions and low visibility. Low visibility and slick roads are a recipe for disaster wherever you live.
With Michigan's winter weather expected to get colder and wetter by February, it's more important than ever to stay safe on winter roads.
We still have a long way to go before winter is over. But the good news is that, by following safe driving practices, you can do your best to stay safe while driving on slick, snowy roads this season.
