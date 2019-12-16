Miracle for Grandchildren

December 16, 2019

Dear Santa’s Helpers.

I am writing you this letter with a broke heart, my oldest grandchild came home from school upset because kids were saying that his family is nothing but poor white trash, I gave him a hug and as he left the room i cried. They were forced to move in with me after my Son and Daughter lost their job’s and then the home my grandkids grew up in. My grandkids have missed so much this past year, I truly need a Christmas Miracle to put smiles back on their faces, I’ve seen way to many tears. I know they need warm clothes, PJ’s, boots, bedding (twin), blankets, pillows and toys. Boy 15, Boy 9, Girl 18, Girl 12, Boy 4

Since i live on a small income it has taken a toll on me personally and financially hard on me i myself need help with propane to keep them warm and food to keep them full.

