Miracles Can Come True

December 16, 2019

I believe in miracles, even more so at Christmas time. So I am writing about a Christmas miracle I desperately need. I have been wanting to send in my need for Christmas. Last year my grand daughters and I were chosen,so I thought it best to not take away from another family’s Christmas miracle this year. Christmas of 2018 was the best Christmas we ever had. I want to thank Clare County Review and the people that donated, with all my heart. I was in tears the whole time my granddaughters were unwrapping their gifts.

This year is not as good as I prayed it would be. I am a heart patient trying to care for my two granddaughters. We just moved last week. This morning my car would not start. I am praying it is because of the cold. The tail pipe or muffler has a hole and leaks in the car. I am on oxygen only at night but find myself having to use my oxygen when I get home from wherever I go. I am scared to think of what it does to my grand daughters lungs. Our eyes burn when we have to wait at a light. But what am I to do? We have appointments to keep..I have spark plugs but have no one to put them in. I may need the wires too because it is missing terrible.

My Christmas miracle is to get my car in shape so it’s safe to travel. I will have it paid off in April. I pray that I can keep up with the repairs then.

Once again thank you all so much for our Christmas last year. If I don’t get my Christmas miracle this year, I know that God has a plan and it will all work out.

God Bless you all have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year!











