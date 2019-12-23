Missaukee Certifies Millage Proposal Language

December 23, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY – The Missaukee County Board of Commissioners certified language for the recycling program millage proposal to be on the ballot for the March 10, 2020 election.

The proposal would ask for up to 25/100 of one (1) mill ($0.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) subject to reduction as provided by law, on the taxable value of such property for a period of 10 years, 2020 through 2029.

It would provide funds for the operation and maintenance of a recycling program including recycling education, household hazardous waste and electronics collections.

Alan Deveraux, outgoing EMS Director, thanked the board for its support during his time with the county.

Sheriff Wil Yancer gave a monthly update on the sheriff’s department.

Treasurer Lori Cox reviewed the status of delinquent taxes. Cox also gave an annual report on dog licenses issued in the county.

Heather Jensen, MCCOA Director, gave an update on her department.











