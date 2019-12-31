Missaukee Commission of Aging Gears Up for 2020

December 31, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY — Heather Jensen is getting ready for her first full year as executive director of the Missaukee County Commission on Aging.

Jensen became executive director in Sept 2019, and has been supervising the busy list of activities for the senior citizens of the county.

She said last week her office was getting wrapped up for medicare open enrollments, which had started on Oct. 15.

Appointments for snow removal have also been taking place for the past several months.

“It’s a little different than it has been in the past,” she said in a previous interview. “Folks looking for snow removal service need to come into the office. We have a verification process we need to go through. It’s a minimum of 2 to 4 inches (of snow) before someone is sent out. They can come and let us know as well.”

Jensen and the COA figure on continuing to be busy with the services they provide local seniors. The in-home services include assistance with basic household cleaning such as laundry, sweeping, mopping and vacuuming; assisting with trained caregivers to assist with baths, dressing and grooming; respite care; assistance with deep cleaning such as window washing, oven cleaning and changing light bulbs; assisting with nail trimming in the privacy of one’s own home or in the COA office; and medication services by a COA nurse. They also provide transportation and medicaid/medicaid assistance.











