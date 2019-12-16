My Kids Need to Smile

December 16, 2019

Hello,

I have a family of 8 and could use some extra help for Christmas for 6 kids ages 6 year old boy, 7 year old boy 2 teen girls 16 and 18 years old and twin boys that are 17.

Usually I don’t ask for any help from anyone but this year it has been really rough. I lost my job and my truck transmission went out so know I have been set back a long way with the Christmas holidays coming up I can’t afford anything for my kids and it breaks my heart that I have to do this ask for help.

Right know what little money that I have left and saved just trying to pay the bills from home works electricity. I know you guys probably get hounders of mail for help I not asking for much just for my kids to have a good Christmas with food and some gift under the tree. See them smile on Christmas and not have to worry about not having anything.

So if there is a Christmas angel out there that could blessed my family for Christmas that wood be a true blessing. Thank you God bless.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: