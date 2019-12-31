Osceola Board of Commission Finalizes Year With Appointments

December 31, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners announced various committee appointments at its meeting last week.

Jack Nehmer, of Marion, also chairman of the board, was reappointed to the Central Michigan Public Health Board, the Emergency Planning team, the Osceola County Land Bank Authority and to the Osceola County Housing Committee, plus to the Northern Michigan Counties Association as an alternate.

Tim Michell, whose district includes Middle Branch Township, was reappointed to the Aging Advisory Board, to the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency and the Osceola Lake Conservation District. He’s also an alternate to the MSU Extension District 6 advisory council and the Osceola County Road Commission.

Roger Elkins and James Custer are two commissioners who represent the Evart and surrounding areas.

Elkins was reappointed to the Central Michigan health board, the Community Mental Health board, the Evart Local Development Finance authority, the parks commission and the West Michigan Regional Planning Commission.

Custer was reappointed to the Community Corrections board, the county Planning Commission, the MSU Extension District 6 Advisory Council and the Osceola County Road Commission.

Committee appointments were made for 2020.

The Health, Safety and Grounds committee include Elkins as vice chairperson, Nehmer as a member and Custer as an alternate.

The Finance committee has Custer as vice chairperson, Michell as a member and Elkins as alternate.

The personnel and administration committee has Nehmer as chairperson, and Elkins as vice chairperson.











