Please Keep Her Warm

December 16, 2019

I am writing for a need for an 81 year old senior citizen named. She has had a ruff past year due to medical issues. She is now home and making progress. She is in need of a twin size electric blanket to stay warmer. She gets cold easy, also she could use a nice button down sweater, size 1x this does not have to be new of coarse If possible a couple of word search books to pass the time. Maybe a food basket would be very generous if possible, and of coarse any help would be very appreciative & bring such thankful holiday cheer to this special lady.











