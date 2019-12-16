Process for Selecting Road Commissioners Unlikely to Change

December 16, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Despite two public hearings by the Osceola County Board of Commissioners on the road commission, chairman Jack Nehmer of Marion isn’t expecting a change in how the road commission is elected.

The hearings were conducted to see if there was any interest in putting the issue on the ballot of having road commissioners appointed by the county board rather than elected by the public.

“I’m pretty sure the vote (by the county commission) will be not to change anything because that’s the feedback we’ve gotten from both of the public hearings we’ve had,” Nehmer said. “We’re going to take action but I’m pretty sure the action we take will be to do nothing. I’m sure we’ll keep the way it is.”

Nehmer anticipates appointing a county board member to be a liaison to the road commission.

“He’ll be at the meetings and will report back to us and we’ll try to keep a finger on the pulse,” Nehmer said. “The one I’m going to appoint is going to be the one who I guess you could say started this whole thing and was getting complaints. But the funny thing is when we had these hearings, people came thinking it was a road commission meeting and they were coming to complain. But what it was for is for them to voice whether or not they wanted different representation than they have now.”











