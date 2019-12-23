Second Arrest Made in Fatal Crash

December 23, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Osceola County sheriff Ed Williams announced on Dec. 12 a felony arrest warrant was issued for Brock Gordon Nelson, 17, from LeRoy in connection with the death of Timothy Rizor.

Williams said Nelson was arraigned in 77th District Court on Dec. 13 with the charges of accessory after the fact to a Felony and Felony Obstruction of Justice.

Bond was set at $10,000 Cash/Surety.

Nelson posted bond and is no longer in the Osceola County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, Williams said.

Nelson was a passenger in the vehicle, along with Rizor, in the fatal crash from a single car accident over the weekend of Nov. 23 in northern Osceola County involving three 17-year male students from Pine River leaving one of the individuals deceased and leading to the arrest of the driver.

Williams said after the accident that Creed S. Watson, 17, of LeRoy was arraigned in the 77th District Court on three charges and bond amount issued.

Creed faces these charges:

OWI causing death; leaving the scene of accident causing death and lying to the police.

Williams said Timothy Rizor, 17, from Tustin was the one that died as a result of the crash. The other passenger was Nelson. All three of these are reported to be high school seniors at Pine River High School.

“This investigation is ongoing and as details are available we will release them,” Williams said.

Williams had provided original details of the accident in a statement:

“On Saturday (Nov. 23), at 2:05 a.m. the Osceola County sheriff’s office was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Mackinaw Trail near 160th Avenue in Sherman Township. The reporting person had stated that nobody was around the vehicle. Upon arriving, deputies found a tan 2004 Toyota Camry had went off the road and overturned. Deputies found upon arrival the driver and his parents were on scene removing items from the vehicle. The driver was a 17-year-old from LeRoy.

“At 3:17 a.m., deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to a house on 20 Mile Road near 160th Ave for a 17-year-old having medical problems. Lifesaving measures were attempted on the scene and the 17-year-old male from Tustin died prior to arrival at the hospital. Ongoing investigation has revealed that the two incidents were connected and the 17-year-old driver from LeRoy was arrested and lodged at the Osceola County Jail for operating intoxicated causing death. This investigation is ongoing and alcohol, speed and seatbelts are believed to be factors.”











