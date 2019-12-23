Students Host Community Project

December 23, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Marion’s chapter of Students Leading Students hosted its annual Santa Breakfast community service project on Saturday.

“This project is both an SLS chapter point of pride and a nine-year tradition,” advisor Stacy Baker said. “SLS members role play as Santa’s Elves to cook a pancake and sausage breakfast with parent volunteers and organize games and other activities with Santa in the MHS cafeteria.

“The goal of the SLS Santa’s Elves is to encapsulate the wonder of the season and spread Christmas cheer to Marion children and their families. Each SLS member plays a vital part in hosting this event– pancake chefs, busboys, photographers, craft leaders, game leaders, and even Santa himself. The Grinch even came to breakfast this year.”

Attendees then ate breakfast.

“Attendees and their families travel with an activity passport, win prizes, take photos with Santa, make crafts, get their faces painted, and make cherished Christmas memories for a lifetime,” Baker said. “Many children even leave their Christmas list for Santa. The following week, Santa replies to the students with a personally crafted letter (with the help of his “elves”– SLS members) and a copy of their photo that is delivered to them either at school or their home.

“SLS events like these are made possible through the generous support of our Marion community businesses.”











