What’s Cooking?

December 31, 2019

Carol Cope

Cooking & Recipes

I welcome all my friends to join in on celebrating this super New Year of 2020….This will be another very nice year with some of your very good recipes and of course some of mine. This year has really been a good one for me and I hope it has been a super one for you all….

I can not believe this weather, no snow, warmer than it should be, (golf weather) and the trees are starting to bud…….not good…..I am waiting for January and February and those snow and ice days……sorry to burst your bubble but it will come…….Now here are some hearty and winter tasty recipes…..for those New Year›s eve and day parties……

SPICY LEMON GARLIC SHRIMP

from Linda Ritter

2 pounds raw frozen shrimp, de-veined, shells on

2 sticks cold butter, cut into pieces

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1 whole lemon, juiced

crusty bread for serving

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Rinse shrimp to separate and then arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. To the bowl of a food processor, add the butter, parsley, salt, red pepper, garlic and lemon juice. Pulse until combined…

Sprinkle the cold butte crumbs over the shrimp. Bake until shrimp is opaque and the butter is hot and bubbly. Serve with hot crusty bread…Peel and eat the shrimp, then encourage your guests to dip the bread into the butter in bottom of pan…. **This is really a great and fun food for your party…..

VEGETABLE DIP

By Connie VanOrder

2/3 cup Hellmann›s Mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp. parsley

1 Tbsp. dry onion

1/2 Tbsp. Accent

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 drops Tabasco sauce

1 tsp. dill weed

1 tsp. Lawry›s seasoned salt

Mix a;ll ingredients together, refrigerate for at least one (1) hour or overnight is really best. **This is super good dip for vegetables or for your favorite crackers…..

CHOPPED VENISON STEAK & GRAVY

by DIane Brinkley

2 tsp. dry beef onion soup mix

1 pound ground venison

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. all purpose flour

Mix 1/4 cup water with onion soup mix and microwave until onions are tender. Add to ground venison along with Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Form into patties. Put olive oil in a nonstick pan and add the patties. Cook until done, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from pan. Add flour to the pan and make a roux, stirring constantly for one (1) minute. Add one (1) cup water or more if needed, stirring until smooth and thick. Add patties and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with rice, noodles or mashed potatoes. Yummmy!!!!!

BUTTERMILK LOAF

3 cups flour

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 cup buttermilk

4 eggs, one at a time

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. lemon

1 cup shortening or butter

1 cup sugar

Add dry ingredients alternately with one (1) cup buttermilk. Mix well then add one (1) cup of walnuts. Bake one (1) hour at 350 degrees. A good bread to have with anything……

I wish everyone a Very Happy New Year and I do look forward to hearing from all with some of your great recipes….

God Bless, Carol Jean











