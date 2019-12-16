Wishing for a Happy Holiday

December 16, 2019

Dear Clare Review,

My husband and I are wishing and praying for a miracle. We have not had a Christmas in over 7 years, due to my heart failure, and subsequent job loss. My husband also has not been able to work due to disability and having to take care of me. We are 47 nad 52, we have 3 children who live downstate, due to financial difficulties and our vehicle not running right we have not had any holidays together in 7 years.

Worse yet people with heart failure like mine only to tend to live 5 to 10 years after onset. All we truly want and need is to see our children and it would be a blessing to have a meal with them. And truly a Chrristmas miracle.

May you have a Merry Christmas. And God bless you all. Many blessings of love, light and abundance











