A Birthday Worth Forgetting

January 27, 2020

Mike Wilcox

Mike’s Musings Columnist

It was my birthday last Sunday. I was hoping to celebrate with a nice dinner and football. Instead my day consisted of freezing temperatures and a toothache.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. My birthday-eve started out non-eventful. I with son in tow, decided to drive from Mt. Pleasant to Metro Airport, because I was concerned about the early morning weather forecast and my flight was to leave at 9:30 a.m. From most weather indicators we might encounter light snow, but the temperatures would be high enough that roads would not become treacherous until 4:00 in the morning.

Let’s just say it was a stroke of luck I had purchased new wiper blades the week before, because as soon as we left the house, the snow came pouring down. When we reached I-75, the fluffy stuff combined with the slush already on the road, working my wipers in to a frenzy. The snow and slush made for a somewhat harrowing trip as vision was extremely difficult any time we encountered a snow squall which happened with increasingly frequency. I should say harrowing for me. My son paid no mind as he snored loudly in the passenger seat.

Fortunately we made it. I settled in at hotel close to the airport exhausted and ready for dreamland. Birthday morning came way too soon. I downed two cups of coffee, jumped in the shower, and walked to my car only to find a cocoon of ice. I couldn’t get a door to open so I had to return to the hotel lobby where they fortunately allowed me to borrow an ice scraper. Fifteen minutes later I was in my car.

The remainder of my travel was uneventful. When I arrived in Atlanta, a few minutes late, I scampered through the terminal in hopes of reaching my shuttle to a hotel where I had parked my car. Just my birthday luck. I had just missed it. Thus now I had to wait an hour and a half for the next bus. Normally you could pass the time easily. Not today. I expected a nice winter day in Atlanta. Maybe 60 degrees with a slight breeze, like most January days in the south. Instead it was 40 degrees with gale force winds. I have never been so cold in all my life waiting endlessly for that bus.

As my teeth chattered, and my feet had no feeling, I climbed aboard for the hour trip to my destination. Away we went and just as I began to thaw, we arrived and I saw my vehicle in the distance. I pulled out my key fob, pressed the button, and wouldn’t you know it didn’t work. Thank God I had downloaded an app several months ago, that were just for these occasions. I pulled up the app on my cellphone and in an instant I was driving away.

So now I was homeward bound, only 20 minutes from my beloved television and the NFL championship games. I had recently converted to a streaming service to avoid high cable bills. When I flipped the television on I was befuddled. I wasn’t getting a picture, I checked my internet connection and lo and behold it indicated “no internet available.”

I had never encountered this message, but wouldn’t you know, the one time I really wanted to catch a major sporting event, I couldn’t even muster a picture. I don’t know if it was the wind, the cold or what, but my night of sports viewing wasn’t to be.

That was realistically okay, because a major toothache began to engulf my mouth. As we all know, nothing compares to a good ole toothache. The pain is excruciating, and mine was no exception. I could think of only one thing, and that was to lay down and force myself to sleep. Fortunately I was able to do just that.

That was my birthday. Hopefully yours will be much better.











