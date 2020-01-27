COA Looks to Purchase Reed City Site

January 27, 2020
By John Raffel
Correspondent
REED CITY — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its Wednesday meeting, authorized Commission on Aging Director Justin Halladay to negotiate a purchase price for 602 W. Upton, Reed City, within the recommended limits as established by the commissioners.
It would be a congregate meals site.
“The building is big enough so if we acquire it, there could be other uses, too,” commissioner Roger Elkins of Evart said.
The current Reed City meal site is at Meadowview apartments in Reed City.
The board also approved the grant between the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory affairs and Osceola County for the marijuana grant program in the amount of $4,790.
The commissioners also approved the county Website Services agreement with Revize as presented.
Commissioners approved the EMS bad dept report in the amount of $19,949.13.
The board adopted the Security for County Buildings Employees and Authorized Independent Contractors Policy.
