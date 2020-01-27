Coaches vs Cancer Game Set for Friday

January 27, 2020

On Friday January 24th, 2020 – 6pm JV Game – 7:30pm Varsity Game The American Cancer Society, Coaches vs. Cancer invites the community to attend the first annual event on Friday, January 24th at Marion High School, as we honor and celebrate those who have battled cancer.

The event empowers coaches and players to take a stand against cancer. The event is a part of the American Cancer Society’s movement to eradicate cancer. Funds raised through events such as this help ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research, and give patients and caregivers resources that they need, such as rides to treatment, free places to stay near hospitals, free wigs, clinical trial matches, local resources and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support.

This will be Marion’s debut game and they play host to Hart High School for their JV Game and Crossroad’s Charter Academy for their Varsity Game. The game is sponsored by Dan Lee, Farm Bureau Agent with locations in Marion and Reed City.

The game has free admission with plenty of creative ways to donate to the cause and support the Marion Eagles and their coaches. Learn more about Coaches Vs. Cancer and other ways to get involved with your American Cancer Society, by visiting us at www.cancer.org.











