Commission Chair Looks Ahead

January 6, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Osceola County Board of Commissioners chairman Jack Nehmer, of Marion, enters the new year hoping issues concerning the county road commission will be handled on a satisfactory note.

“I’m sure this thing is going to continue on even though we’re not going to pursue it,” Nehmer said. “I’m sure there will continue to be some complaints and controversy about the road commission. There’s a lot of people who don’t understand there’s a difference between the Board of Commissioners and road commission.

“Part of the problem when we had hearings was they thought it was there for the road commission to hear their concerns. It was for us to know what they want to do for better representation.”

Nehmer appointed commissioner Jim Custer as a liaison to the road commission.

“We’re going to start working on the budget earlier this year, hoping maybe we can get some things in order instead of waiting later in the year,” Nehmer said. “We’re going to jump on it probably later in the year. We’ll try to jump on it if not by the end of January then by the first of February.”

Nehmer and the grounds and safety committee has been continuing its work on courthouse security.

“We have about everything we need,” he said, “except even though the sheriff would like to step in and handle that situation, we don’t have the money or manpower. We’ll probably go with an outsource for the first year, security company. Once we decide on who will handle the security situation, we have everything else ready for the courthouse. Then we’ll be ready to look at the annex at the old hospital.”











