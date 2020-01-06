Competitive Cheer Team Off to Strong Start

January 6, 2020

Riley Kischnick

Payton Raymond

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Winters are a very busy time for Danyel Prielipp.

She’s the principal and athletic director at Marion. But she’s also been serving as competitive cheer coach.

The Eagles have had an impressive season so far. Marion placed seventh out of 11 teams at the Bluejay Invitational in December. The Eagles were fifth in Division 4 at the CCAM Invitational hosted by Shepherd. Marion was third at the McBain Invitational on Dec. 18.

Some very challenging invitationals are coming up for the Eagles. The next meet is on Jan 11 at the Midland Invitational and the Marion Invitational on Jan. 15.

Marion is scheduled to be at Evart on Jan. 22, and Feb. 1 at home on Feb. 5 and at Mason County Central on Feb. 12. The district will be on Feb. 21 at a site to be announced later.

Members of the team are Lexie Bain, Lizzy Fouch, Hope Hofacker, Riley Kischnick, McKenzie Nicewander, Anissa Owen, Payton Raymond, Carol Somers and Alyssa Thompson.

Girls perform in three different rounds at each meet. The first round includes motions and jumps. The second round is all about precision, tumbling, jumping. The third involves stunts and mounts.











