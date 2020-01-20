Deputies Investigate U.S. 10 Rollover

January 20, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Osceola County sheriff Ed Williams isiused a report earlier this week of a semi-truck rollover in Osceola County.

In his report Williams said on Monday, at 10:25 a.m., Meceola Central Dispatch took a call-in reference to a semi roll over on US-10 near 200th Ave in Richmond Township. Williams said deputies found out a semi truck, hauling a full milk tanker was going East, on US-10 when the driver lost control and drove off the roadway.

Both the truck and tanker rolled onto its side.

Williams said it was a single vehicle accident without anyone else involved.

The driver, Jeffery Salter, 55, from Mesick complained of a pain he was having and went to the hospital to be checked out for a pain he was having.

Williams said Salter’s two dogs had been traveling wih him and were taken to the Osceola Animal Control for safe keeping.

While the semi was recovered from the ditch by Petersons Towing, US-10 was shut down to one lane for about eight hours, Williams said.

The accident remains under investigation.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: