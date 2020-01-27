Faces in the Crowd: Dean and Rick Smallegan

January 27, 2020

Dave amd 1-24 Rich and their CASE construction equipment.

Dean and Rich Smallegan.

If you’ve ever been to beautiful, downtown Ina, chances are you may have run into to Dean and Rich Smallegan.

Dean and Rich are brothers. They’re partners in business. They’re the owners and managers of Ina Store, and one of their top priorities is keeping downtown Ina beautiful.

And they’ve been doing a wonderful job.

As the local agricultural industry has changed over the last 30 years, the Ina Store has changed as well. As farms get bigger, and fewer in numbers, the Smallegan brothers have diversified their operation to include a consumer line of products and equipment, construction equipment, and a dedicated fleet of service vehicles – all while adding to their original line of agricultural farm equipment.

They continue to grow and expand. They currently employ 20 team members at the Ina Store, and an additional 7 team members at their new Ina Store in Bridgeport.

On the business side, Dean, an ’84 McBain graduate and ’88 MSU grad, works as the vice president and operations manager of the store. He’s the numbers and paperwork guy. In addition to his role at the store, in the past Dean has served on the McBain School Board, and the Wexford/Missaukee ISD Board. Public service has always been a passion of his, and it continues in his current role as a county commissioner in Missaukee County.

Rich, an ’85 McBain alum and ’87 Ferris graduate, works as president and sales manager. Rich is the marketing and sales guy; he’s the customer relations guy – the one who’s good at remembering everyone’s names and faces. In 1987, Rich and his father, Merle, became the first father-son team to graduate from Ferris State’s Heavy Equipment program.

But there’s so much more to these guys than just the Ina Store.

They’re both members of the Rehobeth Reformed Church, where they can be found singing – and they’re both great singers. The both love their community; they both love their families.

The sons of Merle and Thelma, the Smallegan brothers grew up, along with their sister Joy, with a love of sports and the outdoors that continues to this day.

We caught up with Dean and Rich at their store recently, where they filled us in on their story. We talked a lot about the store, but more importantly, we talked about who they are and what they’re all about. Without a doubt, these two are more than just a couple of faces in the crowd.

Marion Press: Are you originally from this area? How’d you make your way to Ina?

Rich: Our folks are from Hudsonville – the old Dutch community down there. And many, many, Dutch people from McBain, when they got to be 19,20, working age, they left the farms and went to Grand Rapids. We’re the only ones that went backwards. Our folks are from down there.

Dean: The rest of our uncles and aunts are all down there – within ten miles of home. We’re the only ones who moved away; this was in 1970.

Rich: Dad’s work – he was a service rep for Allis-Chalmers – and he got moved up to this territory to work for Allis-Chalmers, and that’s what got us up here.

Dean: He bought the house a mile east of here on M-115, and that’s the house they’ve lived in ever since.

Rich: We moved between Christmas and New Years of ‘70-71, and Dean and I were little boys with uncles. And dad says we got about 50 [toy] trucks for Christmas that year, and every time we’d take one out of the box, he thought to himself, “Why don’t you keep it in the box, we’re going to move in two days!”

Dean: Our [Hudsonville] relatives thought we were falling off the face of the earth, we were going to be so far away.

Rich: Oh, we were sailing with Columbus, man. They were never going to see us again!

MP: So what were things like when you first got here?

Dean: Dad was on the road for a couple of years, and then he got the chance to buy into the [Ina] store in 1973. He just happened to buy a house a mile from here, and they ended up going to church with the Mys’s family – they’d owned it for years and years – and Bill Mys was about Dad’s age and he needed a partner when his dad was getting ready to retire.

MP: What kept you busy as kids?

Rich: Dean and I started raising hogs together when we were probably 10 [years old]. We raised feeder pigs and sold them at the Marion Fair for a few years – did that kind of stuff.

Dean: Always had to be at the bottom of the sale bill! Every auction. Everybody else’s pig and then down at the bottom: “Smallegan. 80 cents. 75 cents. 80 cents.”

Rich: Did that enough to realize that, financially, we weren’t pig farmers, that was for sure!

Rich: Through some need here at the store, Dean and I opened Smallegan Brothers Paint. And we painted Ag equipment and trailers for the store and for customers – mainly tractors. We did that all through high school, and through college, and in the summers.

In the summers, we threw hay for Bruce Eisenga.

Dean: 4 bucks an hour. Oh man that was big money! And that was a crazy place, because they didn’t milk cows. Bruce was a potato farmer. We did hay all day and half the night and didn’t have to stop and milk cows. So we’d get there at 8 o’clock in the morning and all the wagons were full; so you unload all of them, and by about 11:30 he’s already gone out to the field. So you’ve got just in time to get the last wagon empty, and he’s ready to start over again. Most guys talk about 300, 400, 500 bale days, and we’d talk about 2500 bale days!

MP: How much fun was that!

Dean: It was a lot of work, but it was great work!

Rich: We grew up with the Eisenga family, and they were friends of ours. Something I’ll never forget: When we worked over there for Eisenga’s, at 10, 11 o’clock it was coffee break time. Mrs. [Gert] Eisenga would come out with pie. She’d sit down with a tablecloth and we’d take a break. Lunch was literally beef roast, mashed potatoes and gravy – and we might be at the barn out at the Lucas place – but she’d bring a table out, and we’d sit and have lunch.

Dean: And then we’d repeat the process at about 3:30 in the afternoon.

Rich: You worked hard, but Gert took very good care of us. They treated us just great.

MP: So farming was a big part of your youth?

Dean: [Rich] did more of that than I did. I never successfully milked cows, let’s put it that way.

Rich: In high school I worked for Bob Lee, every other weekend. And in the summers, they let me work all the hours I wanted to. And when I was in college, I went across the field and worked for Ken and Anna Van Polen – it was the same thing: I came up on weekends, and in the summers on breaks – if I showed up, they found something for me to do. It was cool.

Dean and I snowmobiled quite a lot growing up in the wintertime. We also played high school football.

Dean: We shot a lot of rabbits. Played a lot of softball – baseball wasn’t the thing back in the day.

MP: I’ve heard that softball used to be the big sport around here.

Rich: That’s what it was back then. First time I played with a baseball was my sophomore year of high school. We played fast pitch softball growing up.

Dean: He pitched. He was 16 years old and throwing the ball past 10 year-old kids just like that! But he had great control. The two of us would practice all day long in the yard, and he pitched and I caught.

Rich: Our mom pitched. Our mom taught us how to play ball.

Dean: Mom was a heck of a ball player. She’d stand out there and hit us the ball. Only had one ball, and pretty soon it’d become the color of the grass, so you’d spray paint it and make it white again. Sometimes the cover would come off, so you’d wire it up with a fishing line, and go back to playing ball.

MP: Things are a little different now…

Rich: A very common thread for all of us – and it comes from my mom’s side of the family – is baseball.

Dean: Our grandpa was in the Army in World War Two, and after the Japanese surrendered, he was stuck in the Philippines for sixth months. And mostly what they did was play baseball. And he played second base, and Phil Rizzuto played shortstop.

MP: The Phil Rizzuto?

Dean: The Phil Rizzuto. He was a second baseman with the Yankees, but he was the best player they had, so they put him at short.

Rich: Grandpa Bohl took us to our first Tigers game in 1974. Watched Mickey Lolich pitch. Those were some good memories.

MP: These days, what keeps you busy outside of work?

Rich: 15 minutes from now, my oldest son, Kiffin, is going to take his oath as First Lieutenant in the Air Force.

MP: Congratulations! That’s fantastic. Where’s he stationed at?

Rich: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio. He’s 24, and he’s in the medical corps in the Air Force. My second son, Kirk, is attending Lake Superior State University in the nursing program. My youngest son, Kendrick, is 17, and he’s at Northern Michigan Christian, and he’s a junior.

My kids played soccer, the second two basketball, and all three played baseball. All three of them were the first in their class to take a deer with a bow. We are big bowhunters, and avid fisherman. We love going walleye and pike fishing up in Canada. Shooting carp in the Ohio River. And of course, we’re big baseball fans and hockey fans.

I’ve been very fortunate that my three sons have enjoyed doing stuff that I like to do. That’s been a good time.

And none of that would be possible without the most patient blonde girl I’ve ever met in my life – and that’s my wife, Pam. We will be married 29 years in May. She runs the special education program at NMC. She’s a city girl who grew up in the suburbs of Jenison, Michigan. At a campground called Cran Hill Ranch down by Big Rapids, I was working maintenance after I got out of college, and I had dug up a pretty blonde girl’s retainer out of the garbage, and she’s been with me ever since.

That’s how we met, and we’ve yet to meet another couple who met in that way!

Dean: My wife Amy, we’ve been married 15 years. She’s got four kids, and so I’m a grandpa to six – four of them nearby, and two in Alaska. So we get to go to Anchorage now and again to visit. And our youngest boy is in Austin, Texas, and he’s a musician, so we get to visit him too. And our other two boys are nearby with their families, so we get to see their families quite a bit and that’s a huge bonus.

MP: And your store continues to grow – you’ve now got 20 employees here in Ina.

Dean: We have a great staff. We’re so tickled with the group that we’ve got. Even the youngest of the bunch, most of them come from a farm background, so they know how to work. We hire virtually everybody from locally – I think most of our staff lives within 15 miles of the place.

Rich: If you wanna grow, you can only grow as far as your good people will take you.

MP: And as brothers in a partnership, how do you make it work?

Rich: We’re really blessed. We’re here. And we get along. He and I have not had sibling rivalry. What Dean enjoys doing with the political stuff, he can have it. For years, I had a shanty out there on Rose Lake, and I’d go out with the kids every Saturday afternoon and we’d go spearing; Dean doesn’t care to pull a sled with two kids halfway across the lake to go sit in a shanty…

Dean: They have Tilapia at Wal-Mart pretty cheap.

MP: And you can stay warm and get it too!

Rich: And I think as different as we are in those ways, we haven’t gotten tangled in each other’s hair. I remember my mom told me one time: My mom and dad invited a new couple over from church, and my dad and the [guest] were talking in the family room, and the guy says, “Are your boys a lot alike?” And my dad says, “Well I’ll tell ya what: Dean’s got a white car, and Rich has got a black truck.” And my mom got a kick out of it – you couldn’t put it any more succinctly than that!

Anytime you’re in business with family, you can’t sweat the small stuff. Life is too short to just sit there and burn. It just ain’t worth it. And I don’t care if it’s a family member, or what it is: If you can’t trust that other person in a partnership, grab a parachute, and find the door and jump, because it ain’t going to work.











