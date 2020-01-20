Faulty Breathalyzer Could Affect DUI Cases

January 20, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Michigan State Police have cancelled a contract with the vender that maintains, certifies and services the DataMaster DMT, breath alcohol testing devices used all over the state.

The machines are used to determine a driver’s blood-alcohol level, once suspects are booked during a DUI (Driving under the Influence) arrest. Results of the test are allowed for prosecution in court, unlike roadside breathalyzers which are only used to determine probable cause for a DUI arrest.

The maintenance of the machines has been contracted to the vendor – Intoximeters Inc. of St. Louis for 20 years – until January 7th, when the MSP discovered “performance related issues” in the nearly $3 million annual contract.

A memo from the state police said, “Prosecutors with cases impacted by the contractor errors identified by the MSP have already been notified…we are examining all available data to determine if any additional tests are impacted by the contractor errors. If any additional errors are found, a report will immediately forwarded to the affected prosecutor.”

The memo continued, “Effective immediately, the MSP will assume the duties previously contracted to the aforementioned vendor. Fully certified MSP personnel will ensure that all DataMaster DMTs are certified, calibrated and serviced according to state law and industry standard.

Clare County was not one of the prosecutors notified that they were affected by the faulty tests.

Prosecutor Michelle Williams Ambrozaitis posted on Facebook, “As of today (Monday), our county had not been notified that we were one of the counties affected. However we have instructed all law enforcement agencies that serve our county to only seek blood draws in suspected OWI cases. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust as we receive new information.”











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: