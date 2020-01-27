January Busy Month for COA Staff

January 27, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

January is a busy month for director Justin Halladay and his staff at the Osceola County Commission on Aging.

“We’re starting off the new year with either new or continued programs to make sure the senior citizens of Osceola County are provided the services that they need,” he said. “Our meals program continues to provide delivery meals and meals at our congregate sites.

“With the winter weather here, we are also making sure seniors have the necessary emergency meals needed if meal service is interrupted. They were initially provided emergency meals in November but we like to check their status, throughout the winter.”

Halladay said his office is taking appointments for the AARP volunteer tax assistance program.

“This is for Osceola County Seniors,” he said. “Appointments can be made by contacting our office at (231) 734-5559. The program is offered at the Reed City Church of Nazarene every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are required so please make sure you call us.

“We are continuing to offer assistance to those Veterans who are interested in going on an Honor Flight to Washington DC. Please contact Heidi at our office and she can assist with that process. We are also working on our spring and summer fundraisers. The Taste of Osceola will be this spring and the Golf Outing in June. Any businesses or restaurants that would like to participate or donate to either event are encouraged to contact us. We are looking for vendors, hole sponsors, and donations. All proceeds go to our programs here in Osceola County for our senior services.”

The COA is also sponsoring a Smokey Mountain bus trip in June

“You don’t have to be a senior to go and it’s going to be a great time,” Halladay said. “It’s a six-day, five-night trip that includes some meals, lodging, three shows, and transportation for $569 per person. If interested or have any questions, please contact our office.”











