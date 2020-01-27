January Stuff

January 27, 2020

Susan VanderWal, left, and this Belvins Street girl, celebrate our new friendship, and Sue’s birthday, with our first tea party on January 21, 1953. There would be many more tea parties in our lives, but none as cute as this.

I started the week on a very pleasant note by visiting with my oldest friends Sue Duddles and Liz Nickerson. They are my longest (as opposed to older, as in age, which they are not) friends who are not family. They are two thirds of the Blevins Street girls, my partners in all sorts of mischief and play while growing up on said street in the 1950’s. We are cemented in a way that time and distance has never broken. I may have been gone from here and them for a number of years but, every time we met, it fell away. It still does. We will always be those little girls to each other. A person does not get many good friends like that, of any age.

The occasion we met this time was a surprise celebration given by their children commemorating the 51st anniversary of Dave and Sue’s wedding, January 19, 1969. Lots of family and old friends came to call, including attendants, Liz Nickerson and Bill Mosher. Many photos were taken and great cake served. To quote the late Ova Brown, who knew one when she saw it, “A good time was had by all!” Indeed it was.

I spent some time searching my virtual Marion Photo Album for any photo that may have caught even a portion of this week’s Ghost, the Game Slaughterhouse on First Street. I did not find one. I did not find as much as a hint of a photograph taken in that southeasterly direction. As a kid, First Street was not one I traveled often and few things stand out in my early memory. I do however remember riding with my Aunt Lola in her green, four-door 1953 Chevrolet Bel-Air along east First when she related her memories of the slaughterhouse and when the ‘creek ran red’. I was little more than 5 or 6 years old. I do not recall any buildings or remnants of any. That does not mean they were not there.

I did locate a photo showing a certain Marion home of which I was recently reminded. It was located close to where Leroy and Marlene Hoffmeister’s home is today. We’d like to know more about this long gone home and reckon it is not forgotten by everyone. Please drop a line to the Press or me if you have any information.

Well folks, is a busy week here in America. You don’t need me to tell you that. And you don’t need me to recap a shred of any of it or offer my opinion. This may appear on the Op-Ed page but it doesn’t mean that I am required to give either. Frankly, I feel that my politics, religion or opinion is none of your business, especially if it adds so much as one inflamed word to the current fires. That is not to say that I don’t have an girled with them. I choose not to go there when I’m here. We all need a happy, safe place. This is mine.

Don’t burn yourself out watching the news channel of your choice this week or ruin your eyes with the phone. Life is too short. Have faith. This too shall pass…eventually.











