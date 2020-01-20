Judge, Sheriff Request Screening at Courthouse

January 20, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Osceola County Board of Commissioners Health safety and grounds committee was scheduled to meet this week to discuss various items including review of employee entrance policy for building security and leasing a suite at the Health and Human Services Building for an EMS meeting training room.

In a previous meetings, committee members were told by Judge Scott Hill-Kennedy and others on an incident that occurred within the Circuit Courtroom with a member of the public, the need for security screening of people upon entrance to the buildings, staff security and using two court officers on motion days.

Commissioners brought up concern about funding, who will be doing the building security and options for beginning a contracted service. The committee was told county officials would be meeting with the contractor this month.

Sheriff Ed Williams talked about a recent incident in the circuit courtroom and public screening for security.

On the EMS training room update, Bob Van Putten of Landmark Design Group, talked about the bids received for renovation of space. Gerber Construction provided the low bid for the project with the shortest completion time. It was decided to recommend Gerber Construction for the renovation project for the EMS training room at cost of $68,465.

The committee decided additional review will be done and information related to the employee processes for using an ‘employee only’ entrance.











