Marion Fire Department Set for 2020

January 6, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Marion Community Fire Department chief David Turner and his department is ready for another decade of service.

Turner noted activity has been very low in recent months.

He’s been fire chief for 12 years.

“This year was pretty much like the usual,” he said. “We had less brush fires this year than in normal years just because of the weather. We’ve had an increase in the numbers, of medical first responders that we need to take care of. That`s been pretty much it.”

The department covers the village of Marion plus Marion, Middle Branch, Highland and Hartwick townships and Winterfield in Clare County.

The department totals 24 volunteers.

“We’ve got the same equipment for 2020,” Turner said. “We’re just looking forward to seeing what happens.











