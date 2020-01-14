Marion Plans Budget Workshop

January 14, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The village of Marion spent time at its meeting on Monday to get ready for a budget workshop, scheduled for Jan. 21.

“We talked about several things but they won’t be finalized until the workshop and our next meeting,” council president Don Gilmore said.

Workshops are open to the public.

“That’s when we decide what to spend where,” Gilmore said. “There’s usually three or four at (the workshops).”

The biggest expense, Gilmore noted, is salaries for the budget.

“We have three full-time employees and one part-time,” he said.

The clerk is full-time along with two DPW employees. There is no city police force and law enforcement is handled by the county sheriff’s department.

“We do have an ordinance officer, which is one of our DPW guys as the ordinance officer,” Gilmore said.











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: