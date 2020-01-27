Michigan Association School Boards Tells Marion Board of Education to Think Strategic Planning

January 27, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Marion Board of Education at its recent special meeting listened to a presentation from the Michigan Association of School Boards on starting the process for a District Strategic Plan.

A Daycare Update was given by board president Alicia Michell and superintendent Chris Arrington who also provided an update on the Wellness Committee. Arrington also gave an update on the status of the district[s website.

Michell also reported on the Grassroot Advocacy.

At a previous meeting, the board listened to a robotics presentation. Marion has been working with a robotics program in recent years.

The board approved Arrington’s recommendation to expel a student. No further information was provided.

Arrington also serves as the elementary principal and provided the board with an elementary school report.

Doug Ingleright was hired as the new shop teacher. He was slated to begin his duties on Jan. 20.

The board decided to review the School of Choice policy at a future meeting.

Also approved by the board was a recent evaluation of Arrington and to adopt the Emergency Operations Plan.











