Middle Branch Supervisor Announces Retirement

January 27, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Middle Branch supervisor Patrick Babcock has announced he will not be running for re-election in August.

The announcement was made at the board meeting earlier this month.

Bill Johnson addressed the roads, gravel, rail and fence at the cemetery. It was agreed the road committee would become active again.

A motion was approved to purchase up to $200 in posts for the cemetery from the Marion Lumber Yard.

Commissioner Tim Michell updated the Board on the Community Action Agency and the Road Commission.

The board voted to hire someone to replace the hardware on the front door and install the back door with keeping the same key.

It was noted work on the basement is still not done.

It was deided to purchase a new phone/fax machine since the current one no longer receives or sends faxes. The board decided to review Middle Branch Township Blight Ordinance and compare to Sylvan’s Blight Ordinance and give feedback on Blight Officer.











