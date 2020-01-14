Nehmer Talks About 2020 Challenges

January 14, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — Marion’s Jack Nehmer has finished one year of a two-year term as chairman of the Osceola County Board of Commissioners and acknowledged the increase demand in that position.

“I’d like to think we got a few things accomplished,” he said. “I wish we could have done more. It’s one of those things, that no matter how fast I want to move, things just don’t move that fast. I guess a part of my problem is I’m not a politician so consequently, I expect things to happen a lot faster than they do but they move more like a snail’s pace.

“I think there is more pressure being the chair vs. being just a part of the Board of Commissioners. You have to become more involved in more things than just sitting on committees and going to committees. At the end of every meeting, I have papers I have to sign as the chair.”

Nehmer also conducts the meetings.

“That doesn’t bother me because I did it before when I was village president and president of the Eagles,” he said. “I feel there’s more responsibility and I think you have to be more aware of what you’re saying. Once it’s out there, it can be misconstrued. I try to have as much transparency as possible.”











