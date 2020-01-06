New Ghosts, Old Ghosts

January 6, 2020

Emma and Frank White pose in their comfortable store in the 1949’s. Today this is the Senior Meal Site.

The Ben Franklin is now home to Brian Hower’s Untamed Archery, a totally new business for an old building.

This is a 1920’s panoramic photo of the Marion Elevator. In the 2020’s it will become a wedding venue under new

owners Phil and Deanna Lucas.

In the new decade, Marion’s Mill Pond Project will reach its finish.

Marion gained a few Main Street ghosts in 2019. Some places left us for good; others have, as it should be, found a new owner and new purpose. On East Main Street, the old hotel went down along with the former video store next door. That space now awaits a new use. Almost at the heart of town, the former Ben Franklin building, built in 1905 has, after a long life as a dry goods and 10c type store, become an archery business featuring a practice range.

At Main and Mill, the former Corner Café-Wanda’s Place-Flashback has new owners and is enjoying some changes. Across the corner the building which was F.M. White’s Grocery-Border’s-the original M&J Market-Mama Tig’s Pizza and the first Eagle’s, remodeled and updated, now serves as the Senior Meal site.

The village that once had more than seven places to purchase gasoline saw the sale of the Shell at the Main corner and the reopening of the closed former Sunoco on south Mill. The newly remodeled convenience store sells Marathon gas and is the only place to purchase liquor in the Village.

Phase 1 of the Mill Pond Project saw the removal of the original Clarke’s Mill spillway and flume. This brought to light a few artifacts from our earliest settlement, including a marked log or two, and parts of the actual mill. Placement of the new spillway launches the next phase of the project, the Boardwalk and the dredging of the Pond.

Just north of the Village, Pollington Tool more than doubled its space in 2019 and anticipates more growth in the near future. The Marion Elevator, a mainstay for much of our past, is looking to a new purpose in the 2020’s. For decades, folks have forecast the decline and demise of our little village. With a bright new decade ahead of her Marion, Michigan, is holding her own. We are the place where everything old is, at some point, new again…even the Ghosts.











