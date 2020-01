Police Seek leads in 79-Year-Old Leroy Woman’s Death

January 20, 2020

The Michigan State Police (MSP) continues to seek investigative leads in the death of 79-year-old Evelyn Ware following a house fire on January 10, 2018 in Leroy, MI. The death has been ruled a homicide. A reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $15,000.











