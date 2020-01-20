“Potentially Dangerous Person” Prompts School Lockdown

January 20, 2020

Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Marion Public Schools posted on Facebook about a lockdown after it was notified that a “potentially dangerous figure” was near the school’s campus.

A short time later, police apprehended the suspicious person, and Marion Schools was given the okay for staff and students to return to their normal business.

Superintendent Chris Arrington says "I praise our local authorities, our Critical Incident Manager, Tom Mynsberge, as well as our staff and students for handling this situation with poise. I also praise our parents and guardians for trusting the authorities and school staff to allow us to do our job – which first and foremost, is keeping all students safe."











