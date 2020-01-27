Salaries Remain the Same for Middle Branch Officials

January 27, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Middle Branch Township board worked on 2020 salaries at its meeting last week.

A motion was approved to keep the supervisor wages the same at $5,000 per year. Another motion was passed to keep the treasurer wages the same at $10,900.

A third motion was later approved to keep the deputy treasurer the same at $400. Next up was the approval to raise the Clerk to match the treasurer at $10,900.

The board also decided to keep the deputy clerk at $400 and to keep the trustees the same at $165 per township board meeting. Motions were also approved to keep the Hall Coordinator the same at $400 and the Cemetery Clerk the same at $400. The board also will keep the election workers the same at $10 per hour.

The Rubbish Day worker will get the same at $10. Mowing services will be paid the same at $24.50 per hour, trimming services the same at $15.40 per hour and raking the same at $10 per hour. It was also decided to keep the Board of Review member the same at $27.50 per hour for the first hour, then 15-minute increments for the work day.

A motion was approved to keep the assessor the same at $9,800











