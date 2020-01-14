School Superintendents Express 2020 Goals

January 14, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

It’s a new year and local school districts are bringing in some unique goals.

“Our preliminary challenge every year is enrollment and finances, as they go hand in hand,” Marion superintendent Chris Arrington said. “The board, administration, staff and community has just started to embark on a strategic plan to be facilitated by Michigan Association of School Boards.

“Many stakeholder meetings and data analysis will be held through the Spring. At the end of this process, we should have developed a comprehensive set of goals and a 3-to-5 year plan to achieve the goals. We are excited because it is going to include input from all stakeholders and it is a chance for the district to reengage and further our relationship with our community.”

McBain school district superintendent Steve Prissel said his district is looking Goals mentioned by Prissel include-Complete Early Learning Center building;-Open the center in August serving birth to four children;-Address district needs with consideration of a bond and/or sinking fund;-Always focused on improving student achievement.











