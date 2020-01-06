What’s Cooking?

January 6, 2020

Carol Cope

Happy New Year to all of you out there…I can not believe that I am still here to see the year 2020 but here I am and I love it…….My life has been a very good one and my health still allows me to rise in the morning, look out the window and see green grass (that is with no snow)…..I also thank God and Jesus for the above.

The end of January I will fly to the Carolina›s as my Grandson, Kamron Montgomery, will be playing his Banjo at the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina on January 30 and at the college in Spartanburg, South Carolina on February 1st with two of the best Banjo players in the country….I can not wait….

Now for some of those super, duper recipes that you all supply me with….Again thank you and keep them coming…..These will be great for your New Year›s Eve Party or any other party you have……..

CHICKEN DIP

by Mary Cane

1 lb. chicken shredded and cooked

1 small can tomatoes

1 pkg. Velveeta cheese

2 cans cream of chicken soup

Combine all ingredients and place in a slow cooker and heat and stir until totally mixed together. Heat on low to keep warm….Great with Nacho chips…….and super for your party……

HOT ARTICHOKE & CRAB DIP

from Marti VanOrder

1 4 oz. jar pimentos, drained and diced

1 14 oz. can artichoke hearts, drained and diced

12 oz. crab meat

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

7 oz. green chilies

4 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix and spread in low baking dish. After taking from oven, place in refrigerator overnight to marinate.

*** I have served this hot and cold and is excellent with Tostitos…..

PENNY› S BUFFALO DIP

by Penny Rice Lipinski

1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened

1 10 oz. can chunk white chicken, drained

1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce

1/2 cup Ranch salad dressing

2 cups (8 oz.) Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

Baguette slices (optional)

Celery sticks (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread cream cheese into an ungreased shallow, 1 quart baking dish. Layer with chicken, wing sauce and salad dressing. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, 20 to 30 minutes or until cheese is melted…Serve with baguette sliced and celery, if desired….

**This is a very good dip and will be enjoyed by all…….

SOUTHERN BOURBON HOT DOGS

from Kathy Bryson

Combine;

1 cup brown sugar

1 bottle ketchup

1 cup bourbon

3 or 4 pkgs. hot dogs, cut in bit-size pieces

Bake at 300 degrees for 3 hours. let stand overnight. Warm and serve with tooth picks. **You can also do these in a crock pot instead of in the oven…..Boy are they good so you might want to make a double batch…..!!

POLISH CABBAGE & MUSHROOMS

from Penny Rice

Lipinski

(Kapusta Z Grazbami)

6 cups shredded green cabbage

1 3 oz. can chopped mushrooms

1 Tbsp. vinegar

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. onion, finely chopped

Dash of pepper

1/4 cup of butter

Saute› onion in butter. Add shredded cabbage, tossing and mixing with butter and onions. Combine the mushrooms, vinegar, salt and pepper and pour over the cabbage. Cover the sauce pan and cook over low heat until cabbage is tender. Serve with any main dish, potatoes and a salad….

***This is another good luck meal for New Years Day and is very good……

As we start the New Year, please remember those who have less and invite then to your New Years Dinner……

God Bless, Carol Jean













