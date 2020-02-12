120 Years Later, Gleaners Still Supporting Marion Community

February 10, 2020

Going on 122 years and counting, The Marion Arbor of Gleaners continue to support the local community. According to local Gleaner representative Donna Geyer, the Gleaners have been working to support local organizations and families since 1898.

“The members enjoy giving back,” Geyer said. “We are planning the calendar for 2020. Maybe we will be able to reach out in different directions. Marion is a small community but there are individual needs to be met. Maybe we can help in some small way.”

In 2019, the Gleaners provided support in a large number of ways.

Throughout the year, the organization donated over a thousand dollars worth of gas cards for families to help with traveling expenses due to hospitalizations.

In February, the group purchased learning toys for Marion Elementary students. In March, the Gleaners donated over $500 to the Marion Fair for special needs children’s games and trophies.

Throughout the year, the Gleaners planted flowers in and around the Marion area, and visited seniors at nursing homes.

In 2019, the Arbor donated over $3000 towards the Marion Mill Pond project.

Throughout the year, the Arbor donated to the Grub-to-Go program, OASIS, Osceola County Commission on Aging, the Marion Food Pantry, Marion Public Schools, and the Marion Historical Society, among others.

“There are other organizations that contribute to the needs and projects in the Marion area,” Geyer said. “We are one of many.”

In December, the group donated $1,000 to the Marion Fire Department, and another $2000 to Marion Schools for the purchase of a mixer for their kitchen.

According to Geyer, the Gleaner Life Insurance Society provides the arbor with all the funds. The funds are to be used in the community for special projects or those in need. The arbor is a non-profit organization.

“We receive funds for helping the Marion area for each project we complete,” Geyer said.

Gleaner Statement: “Gleaner Life Insurance Society is a nationally recognized no-for-profit organization fraternal benefit society. Gleaner Life assists its members in achieving financial security goals through a broad range of life insurance and annuity financial products. They provide volunteer opportunities and support outreach programs, which make a difference In the lives of member and the communities where they live and serve.”











Click here for reuse options!





Please follow and like us: