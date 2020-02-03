Agema, Maloney Crowned McBain Royalty at Homecoming

February 3, 2020

Photo by /Judy K. Glide Photography. McBain’s Prince and Princess (Prince- Camren Kamphouse & Princess-Ava Smith)

Photo by Judy K. Glide Photography. McBain’s homecoming Kind and Queen ( King- Daniel Maloney, Queen-Couper Agema)

By John Raffel

Correspondent

McBain High School celebrated its homecoming on Jan. 24-25.

“This year’s theme was The Rocking ’50’s” said Ann Rees, who was in charge of the event. “We started with spirit week, which was won by the sophomore class. We had an awesome pep assembly, which turned out great and due to a strong showing, was won by the senior class. This current senior class has won the tug of war for the past four years, which was a first for the current history of our pep assemblies.

“Friday night saw a flurry of activity. We had double varsity games against Manton. Girls varsity lost, and the boys remained undefeated. Ron Ensign was honored for his outstanding career in running and holding a long time running record at school. Additionally, the band, the cheerleaders, and the Highliters participated in the night. The night was capped off with court events where Couper Agema was crowned queen and the king was Daniel Maloney. Princess was Ava Smith and the prince was Camren Kamphouse.”

