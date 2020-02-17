Area Hit With 4-5 Inches of Snow

February 17, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The area was hit by a snowstorm on Sunday, which resulted in the closure of many schools on Monday.

“It was relatively routine snow,” Luke D. Houlton of the Osceola County Road Commission, said. “I think the general consensus was 4 to 5 inches ofsnow. The crew worked a normal shift on Monday.”

Compared to last year, it appears winter hasn’t been as severe when districts were having several snow days and reached a point where they had to start thinking about makeup days in June.

“We have had five days off due to weather and illness,” McBain superintendent Steven Prissel said.

In a related matter, school districts are reminding area residents of the importance of participating in the 2020 census.“The census is important in particular for our Federal Title one funding,” Prissel said.

Published reports say the U.S. Census Bureau says responses for the 2020 census will help determine the annual allocation of more than $675 billion in federal funding for state and community needs plus various school programs and services including programs and services such as special education, free and reduced-price lunch and after-school programming.











