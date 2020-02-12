Balmy Weather Forces Cancellation of Snowfest

February 10, 2020

Photo by Steve Landon

by Steve Landon

Old Mother Nature has been challenging the Marion Snowmobile Club since the first Marion Snowfest that took place in February 2009 when a snowstorm hit during a winter of little snow. In spite of the weather the inaugural race went off without a hitch. Despite having their share of up and downs ranging from meltdowns to rain, Snowfest has never been cancelled until now. On Tuesday officials announced Snowfest 2020 would not happen.

The lack of nighttime cold temperatures and daytime highs in the 30,s to near 50 degrees for much of the winter have made building a safe ice oval race track impossible despite numerous attempts by snowmobile Club Members.

The event which features vintage oval track snowmobile racing, a vintage snowmobile show and a swap meet draws enthusiasts from across Michigan and portions of Ontario Canada. As a big big mid winter boost for area merchants there is no doubt it will be sorely missed.

Despite Mother nature throwing a wrench into this years event the club has no plans on giving up on Snowfest – it will be back in 2021. In the meantime plans are underway for the annual Marion Snowmobile Swap Meet set for October 2020.











