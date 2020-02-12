COA Eyes New Meals Building in Reed City

February 10, 2020

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners, at its Tuesday meeting, voted to accept the purchase of a building on 602 West Upton Ave., in Reed City as a proposed site for a new building to house meals for the west side of the county.

“There’s a church at that site and it’s my understanding the building hasn’t been used in awhile,” commission chairman Jack Nehmer said. “In the last couple of years, they’ve put an addition on it. I guess when the minister left, the congregation kind of broke up, or whatever. It’s not being used anymore and they were interested in selling.”

COA director Justin Halladay approached the commissioners about perhaps pursuing the building.

“They haven’t been able to get a very large group at the Reed City meals site,” Nehmer said. “Most people feel when they go into Meadowview (current site) that they’re going into somebody’s residence to eat, so it’s been limited to mostly people in Meadowview. So we’ve been trying to get a Reed City meal site and maybe they would get more attendance. With the building being for sale, the bottom of the basement could be used for something else like possibly a training site for EMS. That’s one of the things we looked at.”











